Naomi Osaka still atop WTA rankings
PARIS, France – Japan's Naomi Osaka remained atop of WTA rankings released Monday, May 6, ahead of Czech Petra Kvitova and Romanian Simona Halep.
The largely unchanged top 20 saw Belgian Elise Mertens drop two places to 20th after being knocked out of the first round of the Madrid Open on Sunday by Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, 103rd in the world.
WTA rankings as of May 6
1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6151 pts
2. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5835
3. Simona Halep (ROM) 5682
4. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5220
5. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5111
6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4921
7. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4765
8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4386
9. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 4275
10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3520
11. Serena Williams (USA) 3461
12. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3362
13. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3185
14. Madison Keys (USA) 3010
15. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2965
16. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2815
17. Julia Goerges (GER) 2630
18. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2540 (+1)
19. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2525 (+1)
20. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2360 (-2)
– Rappler.com
