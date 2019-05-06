Federer back to 3rd in world rankings
PARIS, France – Former world No. 1 Roger Federer returned to 3rd in the ATP rankings, replacing Alexander Zverev after the reigning champion was knocked out of the Munich Open at the quarterfinals stage.
Federer, who has won a record 20 Grand Slams, is making his return to clay at the Madrid Open this week after 3 years of absence.
Elsewhere, Stefanos Tsitsipas took 9th spot from American John Isner following the Greek's victory at the Estoril Open.
Novak Djokovic remains 1st ahead of Rafael Nadal in the rankings released Monday, May 6, to mark the Serb's 250th week as world No. 1, a record only bettered on 4 occasions in the past.
ATP rankings as of May 6
1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11160 pts
2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7765
3. Roger Federer (SUI) 5590 (+1)
4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5565 (-1)
5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5085
6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4115
7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3780
8. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 3225
9. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3190 (+1)
10. John Isner (USA) 3085 (-1)
11. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2845
12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2840
13. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2685
14. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2625
15. Borna Coric (CRO) 2525
16. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2050
17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1930
18. Gael Monfils (FRA) 1920
19. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 1875
20. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 1820
– Rappler.com
