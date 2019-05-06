The 20-time Grand Slam winner will be making his return to clay after 3 years of absence

Published 6:11 PM, May 06, 2019

PARIS, France – Former world No. 1 Roger Federer returned to 3rd in the ATP rankings, replacing Alexander Zverev after the reigning champion was knocked out of the Munich Open at the quarterfinals stage.

Federer, who has won a record 20 Grand Slams, is making his return to clay at the Madrid Open this week after 3 years of absence.

Elsewhere, Stefanos Tsitsipas took 9th spot from American John Isner following the Greek's victory at the Estoril Open.

Novak Djokovic remains 1st ahead of Rafael Nadal in the rankings released Monday, May 6, to mark the Serb's 250th week as world No. 1, a record only bettered on 4 occasions in the past.

ATP rankings as of May 6

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11160 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7765

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 5590 (+1)

4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5565 (-1)

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5085

6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4115

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3780

8. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 3225

9. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3190 (+1)

10. John Isner (USA) 3085 (-1)

11. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2845

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2840

13. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2685

14. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2625

15. Borna Coric (CRO) 2525

16. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2050

17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1930

18. Gael Monfils (FRA) 1920

19. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 1875

20. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 1820

