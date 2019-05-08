Olympic medalist Hidilyn Diaz and former volleyball star Gretchen Ho strongly deny their involvement in Malacañang’s newest expose

Published 8:55 PM, May 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Olympian weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz quickly dismissed her involvement in the Malacañang’s new “ouster plot matrix” on Wednesday, May 8.

The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist took to Twitter to voice out her disbelief on the government’s newest set of allegations directly linking her to “Bikoy” webmaster Rodel Jayme. (READ: Malacañang releases new diagrams on 'conspiracy' to discredit Duterte)

Kaya nga! Dami ko pang goals sa life and Pinas para sumali sa ganyan bagay. Nashock lang ako nalink ako sa ganyan. https://t.co/4XwJKVl84H — Hidilyn Diaz OLY (@diaz_hidilyn) May 8, 2019

(I still have a lot of goals in life and for the Philippines to join those kinds of things. I’m just shocked that I’m linked in that.)

Apart from Diaz, former Ateneo volleyball star and current television personality Gretchen Ho also strongly denied her involvement to the newest expose.

Regarding being included in the “matrix”, I don’t even know who Bikoy is, I have never watched the videos nor shared them, and I have no idea who Rodel Jayme is.



You can check all of my social media pages. Thanks. — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) May 8, 2019

Diaz then followed her tweet with a call for support regarding her Olympic qualifier campaign, as she is currently busy training for the 2019 SEA Games and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Gusto ko lang pong sabihin nasa rank 5 po ako for First 6 months ng Olympic Qualifying, ipagdasal niyo na sana makapagrank 1-5 ako sa next olympic qualifying. Marami pa po akong lalaruin kailangan ko magfocus, maniwala kay God na eto ang dream niya para sakin pic.twitter.com/45IfvgEPL9 — Hidilyn Diaz OLY (@diaz_hidilyn) May 8, 2019

(I just want to say that I’m ranked No. 5 for for the first 6 months of the Olympic qualifiers. Please pray for me that I rank 1-5 in the next qualifiers. I still have a lot of work to do. I need to focus and believe in God that this is His dream for me.)

Apart from sports personalities, numerous publications and political affiliations have been tagged in the new matrix, including Rappler and the Liberal Party. (READ: Conspiracy diagrams show new level of ‘idiocy, incompetence)

Rappler has since denounced the newest set of allegations, calling it a “bizarre, baseless game of connect-the-dots.”

– Rappler.com