Rappler talks to some of local wrestling's top storytellers: MWF champion Robin Sane, 'Danger' Rex Lawin, and Fabio Makisig

Published 4:20 PM, July 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Professional wrestling, especially the productions of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), is still popular around the world. But did you know that the Philippines has its own brand of pro wrestling?

In recent years, two wrestling promotions have flourished in the country. One of them is Manila Wrestling Federation or MWF.

MWF stands out in the local wrestling scene with its "AksyoNobela" style, mixing together athletic wrestling action and timely, relatable storytelling.

Formed in 2015, MWF made its official debut in August 2016, then wrote a new chapter in its February 2018 relaunch show, MWF Open House: Level UP.

Ahead of MWF's show, MWF 10: Republika, on Saturday, July 27, Michael Bueza talks to some of its top storytellers: "Danger" Rex Lawin, Fabio Makisig, and MWF champion Robin Sane. – Rappler.com