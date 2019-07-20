Kerber drops coach after Wimbledon shock
BERLIN, Germany – Angelique Kerber has split with her coach Rainer Schuttler two weeks after her shock early exit at Wimbledon, the three-time Grand Slam champion announced on Friday, July 19.
"Moving forward, it's never easy to change – especially when you work with great people like Rainer. But for now, we've decided that it's the right time for a fresh start," Kerber said on Twitter.
"He has become a friend and I'm thankful for his hard work and dedication in the last months."
Kerber's defense of her crown at the All England Club came to end in the second round at the hands of Lauren Davis, who had been ranked outside the top 250 earlier this year.
The former world No. 1, who also won the US and Australians Opens in 2016, has dropped to 13th in the WTA rankings after a poor season so far.
In addition to her Wimbledon disappointment, she was humiliated in straight sets by the unseeded Danielle Collins in the last 16 of the Australian Open and knocked out in the first round at Roland Garros. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.