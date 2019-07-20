The first major swim-bike-run event in Zamboanga City gets going with the Compressport Hermosa Triathlon on October 13

Published 4:58 PM, July 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Zamboanga City, the cultural center of the South, joins the ranks of the country’s major sports tourism destinations with the holding of the first Compressport Hermosa Triathlon on October 13 as part of the city’s annual celebration of La Hermosa Festival.

The event was launched on Friday, July 19, at Unison Bikes, distributor of the sponsoring Compressport, in Quezon City and will be presented to the public by the City of Zamboanga on August 1 at Megatrade Hall of SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

The first major triathlon event in the city is organized by Fuerza Multisport in cooperation with the city government of Zamboanga and Compressport, the internationally renowned brand of performance sports clothing.

The swim-bike-run event involves a 1.6-kilometer swim, a 45K bike and an 11K run – all within city limits. Competition will be in the elite categories, 5 age groups each for men and women, and the all-men, all-women and mixed relays.

It will be the climax of the month-long celebration of color, pageantry and solemnity that make up La Hermosa, the oldest cultural and religious festival in the country. The centuries-old festival is held in honor of Our Lady of Pilar, which is why it is popularly known as the Fiesta Pilar.

The first Compressport Hermosa Triathlon will also be launched on August 1 at the Mega trade Hall of SM Megamall as part of the Zamboanga Peninsula Exposition (ZamPex) on August 1 to 5, which will showcase products and destinations of the Zamboanga City and the provinces in the peninsula – Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay and Isabela City in Basilan.

Christian Olasiman, head of Special Events of the City Mayor’s Office, said the Expo is organized in partnership with the Region 9 offices of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in cooperation with the City Investments Promotion and Services Division.

The Expo, he said, will also be the venue of the launch of the 2019 La Hermosa Festival and the latest addition to its schedule of activities, the Compressport Hermosa Triathlon. A three-hour program starting at 5 pm on August 1 will kick off the five-day Expo.

Cecille Ty, owner of Unison Bikes and sole distributor of Compressport in the Philippines, and Dante “Jojo” Macalintal, one of the country’s top triathlon coaches and head of Fuerza Multisport, led Friday’s launch, which was also attended by triathlon personalities, coaches and athletes.

The launch also officially kicked off the registration for the event.

“I’m excited to have Compressport as part of the inaugural Hermosa Triathlon and a partner in spreading the ever-growing sport of triathlon in the ZamboangaPeninsula,” Ty said.

Macalintal said the Compressport Hermosa Triathlon provides an increasing number of triathletes in the region another venue for competition. He said the race offers the Zamboanga Peninsula and the whole of Mindnao the opportunity to showcase their talents. – Rappler.com