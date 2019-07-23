Ramirez grateful for Duterte's national sports academy backing
MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William "Butch" Ramirez expressed his gratitude to President Rodrigo Duterte for announcing his support for the establishment of a national sports academy during the 2019 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 22.
"There might be bigger priorities but President Duterte has always given sports his support," shared Ramirez as the Chief Executive finally mentioned his plans for Philippine sports in his fourth SONA.
"I support the measure to create the National Academy for Sports for high school students," said Duterte.
This development is set to help the PSC identify talent, and also elevate the sporting knowledge of every Filipino, which will provide a deeper pool of talent.
Since 2016, the PSC has made initiatives to promote sports education and sports science for national coaches and trainers with its partnerships with the Korean Institute of Sports Science (KISS) and the United States Sports Academy (USSA).
Duterte signed a landmark law on sports in Republic Act 11214 or "the Philippine Sports Training Center Act," establishing a state-of-the-art sports training facility in the country that will rise in Rosales, Pangasinan in 2022.
The sports facility will feature numerous facilities for administrative, sports science, medical and dormitories for athletes and coaches; with sports amenities for 39 Olympic and non-Olympic sports. – Rappler.com
