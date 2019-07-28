(UPDATED) Bambol Tolentino takes over the remaining term left by former POC president Ricky Vargas

Published 3:16 PM, July 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino was elected Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president over Philip Ella Juico, 24-20, in the special elections held on Sunday, July 28, at the Century Park Hotel.

The PhilCycling chief will take over the remaining term left by former POC president Ricky Vargas, who tendered his irrevocable resignation from the post last June 18.

Tolentino is the third POC president to be elected in this Olympic cycle and would hold office until the end of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"Thank you very much sa lahat ng sumuporta. Hopefully, natapos na rin itong POC squabble," said Tolentino.

(Thank you very much to all those who supported me. Hopefully, this ends the POC squabble.)

"I think as the saying goes: ‘Set aside the differences and move forward, let’s all be united because we’re preparing to focus on the SEA Games and next year – Para Games and Olympics."

The representative of the 7th district of Cavite is set to appoint Patrick Gregorio as his secretary-general with Ormoc mayor and Philippine Fencing Association president Richard Gomez as his deputy.

Lucas Managuelod, President of the Muaythai Association of the Philippines is slated to be appointed as the head of the POC membership committee.

Meanwhile, Steve Hontiveros won the POC chairman post formerly held by Tolentino, who stepped down to run for POC president.

Clint Aranas of World Archery Philippines Inc and Gymnastics Association of the Philippines Inc chief Cynthia Carrion regained their former positions in the POC board of directors.

Forty-one regular member national sports associations (NSAs), athletes commission representatives Henry Dagmil and Hidilyn Diaz, and International Olympic Committee (IOC) representative to the Philippines Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski cast their votes.

The Philippine National Shooting Association was not present during the elections, while the Philippine Rugby Football Union manifested that it would not vote despite sending a representative.

The POC had two elections this Olympic cycle – in November 2016 that kept Jose "Peping" Cojuangco in power for a fourth term and in February 2018 that ousted Cojuangco and installed Ricky Vargas.

In 15 months, on the last Friday of November 2020, the POC will hold its regular Olympic cycle elections. – Rappler.com