Published 3:50 PM, July 28, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has been released following 3 surgeries and 7 weeks in hospital as a result of being shot in his native Dominican Republic.

The retired legend was flown to an American hospital after being shot in the back in a bar, US sports broadcaster ESPN reported.

"David has been home since Friday," a family source told ESPN. "At home he will be assisted by full-time nurses and will be visited regularly by his personal doctor."

"He will continue to undergo all the treatment and rehabilitation necessary to recuperate from his recent injury and surgeries."

The 43-year-old Ortiz was shot June 9 as he sat in a nightclub in his hometown of Santo Domingo.

He had emergency surgery that night and was then flown to a Boston area hospital the following day.

Dominican police have arrested 14 people in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. – Rappler.com