Tamas Kenderesi, an Olympic bronze medallist, has been banned from leaving South Korea over an incident at a nightclub

Published 8:07 PM, July 28, 2019

GWANGJU, South Korea – Hungarian swimmer Tamas Kenderesi, who has been competing at the world championships here, has been banned from leaving the country after being arrested for sexual harassment, police said Sunday, July 28.

Local police are investigating allegations against the Olympic bronze medallist, who was detained and questioned over an incident at a nightclub in Gwangju, some 330 kilometres south of Seoul, a police official told AFP. – Rappler.com