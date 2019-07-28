Hungarian swimmer arrested on harassment charge at worlds
GWANGJU, South Korea – Hungarian swimmer Tamas Kenderesi, who has been competing at the world championships here, has been banned from leaving the country after being arrested for sexual harassment, police said Sunday, July 28.
Local police are investigating allegations against the Olympic bronze medallist, who was detained and questioned over an incident at a nightclub in Gwangju, some 330 kilometres south of Seoul, a police official told AFP. – Rappler.com
