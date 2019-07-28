Fil-Am swimmer Remedy Rule leads the pack in being on track for a Tokyo 2020 Olympic berth

Published 8:35 PM, July 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American tankers smashed a total of 5 national records in the 2019 FINA World Championships held in Gwangju, South Korea, from July 12 to July 28.

Remedy Rule led the pack with two records as she erased Jasmine Alkhaldi's four-year record in the women's 100m butterfly with a time of 1 minute and 0.42 seconds and reset her own national record in the 200m butterfly (2:11.38).

This puts the 23-year-old University of Texas alumna on track for a Tokyo 2020 Olympic berth by meeting the Olympic Standard Time (OST) of 59.66 in the 100m butterfly.

Rule placed 30th overall in the worlds for the event.

Luke Gebbie and James Deiparine also copped records in the men's 100m freestyle (49.94) and men's 50m breaststroke, respectively.

Together with Nicole Oliva, the Philippine national swimming team managed to reset the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay, clocking 3:37.14.

"I’m so proud that we have swimmers, who as early as now, have made the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Qualifying Time which makes us closer to sending qualified swimmers to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," said Philippine Swimming Incorporated president Lani Velasco.

The 2019 FINA World Championships national team improved its chances of qualifying for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games national team. – Rappler.com