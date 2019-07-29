Margielyn Didal makes history with the highest finish ever achieved by a Filipino in the Street League Skateboarding World Tour

Published 10:18 AM, July 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina skateboarder Margielyn Didal landed 5th place – the highest finish achieved by a Filipino – in the Street League Skateboarding World Tour on Sunday, July 28 (Monday, July 29, Manila time) at the CA Skateparks Training Facility in Los Angeles.

Didal scored 21.2 in the women's final and edged out former world champion and five-time Summer X Games gold medalist Leticia Bufoni of Brazil (21.0).

The Cebuana skateboarder's top 5 result is a major boost to her Tokyo 2020 Olympics ranking points.

Eleven-year-old Brazilian prodigy Rayssa Leal took home the top honors with a score of 23.3, continuing her impressive run in her first year in the SLS.

US's Alana Smith settled for silver (22.5) while defending champion Aori Nishimura of Japan fell to 3rd place as she edged out Brazil's Pamela Rosa off a tiebreak (22.1).

Didal won the country's fourth gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games and will be seeing action in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games that will be hosted by the Philippines. (WATCH: Margielyn Didal stands up for PH skate scene) – Rappler.com