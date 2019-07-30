Former Red Sox star Ortiz happy to be home after shooting
LOS ANGELES, USA – Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, thanking fans for their prayers and good wishes, said Monday, July 29, he's happy to be with family 7 weeks after he was shot in his native Dominican Republic.
"Being at home and look at my family celebrating that I'm here safe is priceless," Ortiz said in an Instagram post that featured photos of a feast of steak, pasta and fish being prepared.
"Too bad I can't crush food yet!!!!" added Ortiz, who was shot on June 9 as he sat in a nightclub in his hometown of Santo Domingo.
View this post on Instagram
Being at home and look at my family celebrating that lm here safe is priceless... Thank for all the prayers Too bad l can’t crush food yet !!!! Estando ya en casa y viendo a mi familia celebrarlo no tiene precio gracias por todas sus oraciones ... lo único malo es que no puedo matar la liga comiendo todavía !!!
The retired Major League Baseball star had emergency surgery that night and was then flown to a Boston area hospital for further surgery and treatment, finally leaving hospital on Friday, July 26.
The investigation of the shooting continues, but authorities in the Dominican Republic said Ortiz was shot in a case of mistaken identity.
In a separate statement released through a public relations firm, the 43-year-old thanked the Red Sox for providing the club's plane to fly him to Boston and for their continued support during treatment for serious injuries.
He also thanked the fans of "Red Sox Nation" and supporters in the Dominican Republic who have offered their support and prayers.
"Big Papi will be back soon," he said in the statement. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.