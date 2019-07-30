'When I was young, I was in a very bad crowd and it had a negative impact on my life. Team Lakay helped me out of that dark place,' says Danny Kingad

Published 5:33 PM, July 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – With Danny "The King" Kingad now on the path to glory in ONE: Dawn of Heroes, he will never forget how he got out of his troubled past thanks to Team Lakay.

"Being a member of Team Lakay has played a huge factor in my improvement, not only as an athlete but as a human being as well," said Kingad, who is gearing up to face Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Reece "Lightning" McLaren in the Flyweight World Grand Prix semifinal.

Kingad was once a troubled teen treading the wrong path. But he was eventually able to get on the right track after joining the Baguio-based Team Lakay during his senior year of high school.

"When I was young, I was in a very bad crowd and it had a negative impact on my life. Team Lakay helped me out of that dark place and taught me values like respect and honor, and I generally became a better person," said Kingad.

Now, Kingad is one of 5 athletes from Team Lakay who will see action in ONE: Dawn of Heroes on Friday, August 2, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Team Lakay members Eduard Folayang, Honorio Banario, Geje Eustaquio, and Edward Kelly complete the cast of the Philippine side.

The Sandanga native believes that having 5 Team Lakay members competing on the same card is advantageous, as this makes them more determined during training.

"We know we are all individually responsible for the outcome of our bouts, so we help each other get to where we want to be," said Kingad.

“At the event, it serves a huge boost to our morale knowing that we have family cheering us on from our corners, no matter the result. I can say our bond at Team Lakay is unbreakable."

A victory for Kingad over McLaren would catapult him to the final round of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix, where he would face the winner between Demetrious Johnson and Tatsumitsu Wada. – Rappler.com