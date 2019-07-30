Team Lakay's Eduard Folayang goes up against former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez in the ONE lightweight world grand prix semifinal bout

Published 10:33 PM, July 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Two-time ONE lightweight world champion Eduard "Landslide" Folayang aims to get back on track in a grand fashion as he tangles with multiple-time lightweight world champion Eddie "The Underground King" Alvarez in the ONE lightweight world grand prix semifinal on Friday, August 2, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Folayang admitted that the former UFC champion was one his idols growing up, and now he sets his sights on scoring a win against Alvarez.

"He's one of those athletes that I spent a lot of time watching before," said Folayang.

"He says this isn't the right time, but I believe it's God’s time. It's a huge honor for me to be able to test my skills against him."

Folayang, though, is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Shinya Aoki, who reclaimed the ONE lightweight world championship from the Team Lakay stalwart last March.

"My preparations have gone well. I lost my belt last March, that chapter of my career has closed. It's time to write another chapter of my journey," Folayang continued.

Surprisingly, Alvarez expressed his respect for the Filipino mixed martial artist, but he is also determined to clinch his first win in the ONE championship.

"In the movies, heroes always prevail. The nemesis loses, he goes home and everybody's happy. Unfortunately, that's not the story here. You picked the wrong guy at the wrong time. I love you Manila. I respect you Eduard. Let's have some fun," said the Mexican fighter.

Headlining the card will be a ONE Featherweight World Championship bout between reigning and defending titleholder Martin "The Situ-Asian" Nguyen of Australia and Japanese challenger Koyomi "Moushigo" Matsushima.

In the hard-hitting co-main event for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship, England's Jonathan "The General" Haggerty puts his title on the line against Thailand's Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon.

Also on the card will be one of the best flyweight competitors in the world in 12-time flyweight world champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson, who faces Japan's Tatsumitsu "The Sweeper" Wada in a ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix semi-final bout.

"I'm very much looking forward to taking on Tatsumitsu Wada. It's the second round of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix," said Johnson.

He added: "I'm sure I'm going to battle a little adversity against Tatsumitsu Wada. I've been down on the scorecards before, but I keep on pushing through. I look forward to entertaining you all on Friday night." – Rappler.com