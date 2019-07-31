Over 300 local and foreign amateurs are expected to vie for team and individual honors at Metro Manila’s finest golf courses

Published 11:35 PM, July 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Taking a crack in sports tourism, Resorts World Manila will be staging the first RWM Asia Pacific Golf Challenge on October 21 to 26 at Metro Manila’s finest golf courses.

Emboldened by its successful hosting of the RWM Masters for 5 years, RWM is eyeing a huge field of over 300 local and foreign amateurs to compete for team and individual honors in 4 divisions based on certified handicap indexes from their home clubs.

APGC participants, aged 35-70, will go through several rounds of golf at Southwoods Golf and Country Club, Sherwood Hills Golf, Wack Wack Golf and Country Club, Manila Golf and Country Club, Sherwood Hills Golf and Orchard.

The RWM APGC was launched Wednesday, July 31, at Hilton Manila ballroom. Present were RWM senior director for hotel sales and marketing Kathy Mercado, Regent Travel president Connie Mamaril, Travellers International Hotel Group, Inc.’s Jeff Evora and Philippine Airlines senior AVP for passenger sales Genaro Velasquez.

With the golfers’ comfort in mind, RWM and event partner Regent Travel have put up enticing packages to include 6 nights of hotel accommodations with breakfast at select RWM hotels, 4 rounds of golf, caddie and golf buggy sharing fees, daily round trip transfers from the hotel and golf courses, welcome dinner, a ticket to the Awards Dinner, 3 cocktail coupons at select RWM bars, tournament giveaways, and a P5,000 gift certificate from Srixon Philippines.

The packages, which start at $1,240 per person on twin sharing, also include roundtrip airport transfers. Participating hotels are Holiday Inn Express Manila Newport City, Belmont Hotel Manila and Savoy Hotel Manila, as well as Hilton Manila.

Thus far, over 70 golfers have registered, but organizers want more entries for merrier competition.

Apart from locals, which will be limited to 30% of the field, other Asians, particularly from Japan and Taiwan, and Americans are being enjoined to compete.

The tournament is being supported by Philippine Airlines and Philippines Tourism Promotions Board.

For inquiries, email marketing@regenttravelmanila.com or visit www.rwmapgc.com. – Rappler.com