Golf star Olesen arrested on suspicion of airplane 'sex assault'
LONDON, United Kingdom – Danish golf star Thorbjorn Olesen was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a passenger during a first class flight from the United States to London, British media reported Thursday, August 1.
According to The Sun newspaper, 29-year-old Olesen allegedly molested a sleeping woman before urinating in the aisle and then getting involved in an abusive tirade with crew on a British Airways flight from Memphis where he had been competing in the St Jude Invitational last weekend.
Olesen, a member of the 2019 European Ryder Cup team and a five-time champion on the European Tour, needed to be calmed down by fellow player Ian Poulter.
London's Metropolitan Police said a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, being drunk on board an aircraft and failing to comply with the orders of cabin crew.
A spokesman said: "He was taken into custody and subsequently released under investigation".
Poulter's agent Paul Dunkley told The Sun that the English star had helped to calm a "slightly intoxicated" passenger, adding: "He then went to sleep and the first he knew of anything else was when the police were waiting at Heathrow."
A European Tour spokesman told the Daily Telegraph: "This is an active police matter and therefore we have no comment." – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.