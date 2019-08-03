Fastball-throwing baseball fan signs for Oakland A's
SAN FRANCISCO, USA – A baseball fan signed on Friday, August 2, for the Oakland Athletics after clocking a 96 mph (154 kph) fastball at a radar-monitored pitching booth for spectators.
Nathan Patterson, 23, who played baseball in high school but did not pursue a college career, hurled his blisteringly quick pitch during a challenge for fans at a Colorado Rockies game last month, and was contacted by the A's shortly after the video went viral.
"I'm grateful for the @athleticsorganization for giving me this opportunity!" Patterson wrote on Instagram on Friday alongside a photo of him signing an Oakland contract.
"This story is not over. It is not the beginning. I am writing the next chapters and excited for this journey! Time to focus even more, work even harder, and it all starts with your mindset."
Guys, we were just chillin at a @rockies baseball game, and my brother decided to step into a speed pitch challenge...he hit 96 mph @MLB Let’s get him signed! pic.twitter.com/g0fKrvUxzt— Christian Patterson (@cpatterson_7) July 15, 2019
Reports said Patterson had taken up baseball seriously again last August after throwing another 96mph fastball at a minor league game in Nashville.
After entering the speed pitch challenge in Denver, his brother, Christian, posted a video of the feat.
"Guys, we were just chillin at a @rockies baseball game, and my brother decided to step into a speed pitch challenge...he hit 96 mph @MLB Let’s get him signed!," Christian Patterson wrote on Twitter.
"And 2 weeks later...he's now a professional athlete," Christian Patterson posted in a follow-up tweet late Thursday. – Rappler.com
