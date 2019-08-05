Daniel Quizon, Ruelle Canino, Allaney Doroy, Mark Jay Bacojo, and Franiel Angela Magpily all triumph in the Eastern Asian Youth Chess Tournament

Published 1:00 PM, August 05, 2019

ROMP. Ruelle Canino sweeps the nine-round under 12. Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines – New chess sensation Daniel Quizon led 4 other Filipinos who won the blitz tournament of the 4th Eastern Asian Youth Chess Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, August 3.

Quizon prevailed in the under 16 division, but it was Ruelle Canino who swept the nine-round under 12.

Other winners were Allaney Doroy in the combined under 16 and 18, Mark Jay Bacojo in the under 14, and Franiel Angela Magpily in the under 10.

In the standard chess format on Sunday, Doroy and Bacojo fell from their perch at the end of the fourth round and were replaced by Lemmuel Adena in the under 12 and Angele Tenshi Biete in the under 14.

Quizon, Canino, and Adena had 4 straight wins, while Biete is tied for 1st. Magpily is tied 1st to 4th in the under 10.

Quizon came from winning final eliminations for the blitz event of the Southeast Asian Games where 92 games were played. He finished ahead of veterans Jan Emmanuel Garcia and Paulo Bersamina.

Quizon won the Under-14 tournament last year along with Kylen Joy Mordido in the girls division.

However, Mordido chose to play in the women's Southeast Asian Games rapid chess eliminations as part of her preparation to qualify for the 2020 Olympiad team. – Rappler.com