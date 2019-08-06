'This year, we are looking to replicate that performance and go one step further,' says women's coach Chris Everingham

Published 9:33 PM, August 06, 2019

FOR THE GOLD. (from left) Happy Denuyo, Maia Sobejana, PRFU general manager Jake Letts, coach Chris Everingham, Lily Smythe and Rassiel Sales of Philippine Volcanoes grace the Philippine Sportswriters Association forum. Photo from release

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s rugby 7s team is not planning to settle for less than a gold medal in the 2019 Asia Rugby Women's Trophy Series on August 10 to 11 in Jakarta.

The Lady Volcanoes are determined to surpass its silver medal finish last year as the winner of the tournament will be promoted to the top tier Asia Rugby Women's Series

"In 2018, our girls played some very good rugby 7s. This year, we are looking to replicate that performance and go one step further," said women's coach Chris Everingham on Tuesday, August 6, in the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association forum at Amelie Hotel.

The Philippines is seeded 2nd in the tournament and is bunched in Pool A with Guam, Indonesia, Brunei and Chinese Taipei. In Pool B are top seed South Korea, India, Laos, Bangladesh and Qatar.

The national training pool composed of 25 players vied for the selection of the final 12-women lineup for the tournament in mini training camps organized over the last two weekends.

According to Philippine Rugby Football Union (PFRU) general manager Jake Letts, the team bound for the Trophy series is composed of 8 homegrown players and 4 overseas players.

Veterans Helena Indigne, Sylvia Tudoc, Aiumi Ono, as well as new recruits Patricia Duffy, Lily Smythe and Jacquiline Rodriguez will banner the team.

Letts added that this competition is part of the Philippine Volcanoes' 2019 Southeast Asian Games buildup.

"Whatever we’re doing is geared toward the SEA Games," said Everingham of the squad that will try to surpass the bronze medal finish in 2015 in Singapore.

The Philippines will host the 2019 SEA Games rugby 7s tournament on December 7 to 8 at the Clark Parade Grounds. – Rappler.com