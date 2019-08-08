Marathon runners get to pass through Singapore's iconic landmarks with a night skyline

Published 11:28 AM, August 08, 2019

NIGHT RACE. Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon hopes to give runners a new experience. Photo release

MANILA, Philippines – The 2019 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) is set to hold an evening race on Saturday, November 30.

This includes the Marathon, Half Marathon and Ekiden distances in a three-day format, where the Kids Dash will take place on Friday, November 29 while the 5km and 10km races are slated to happen on Sunday, December 1.

This is a significant step towards the SCSM's goal of being inducted into the illustrious Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM) – a series of the largest and most renowned marathons in the world.

If successful, SCSM would become the seventh marathon within AbbottWMM joining the BMW Berlin Marathon, Boston Marathon, Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Virgin Money London Marathon, TCS New York City Marathon, and the Tokyo Marathon.

"Since announcing the bid to join the Abbott World Marathon Majors in 2017, we’ve been working closely with our respective partners to improve the Singapore race experience for both runners and spectators. We have consulted Sport Singapore and the relevant government agencies and they have shared their support for the night race.” said Geoff Meyer, Managing Director for The IRONMAN Group in Asia.

“Enhancements are happening every year to build up the event festivities as well as programs and initiatives that promote the running culture and community engagement in Singapore. We are now closer than ever to the required criteria and strongly believe that the change in flag-off time, and a number of other improvements over the next two editions will see more marathoners and community support than ever as we position ourselves to qualify in 2021."

Since the inaugural race in 1982, the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon has grown to a globally significant event that attracts approximately 50,000 runners each year across all race categories from more than 125 countries, regions and territories.

Improved route

The IRONMAN Group in Singapore is working closely with the local authorities to plan a spectator-friendly route through Singapore’s most iconic streets and modern architecture to give fans and runners a different perspective and intimate view of the city.

Runners in the Marathon and Half Marathon categories will pass through key cultural and social hotspots. In the Civic District, they will enjoy views of St Andrew’s Cathedral, the National Gallery, and Victoria Theatre.

Within the Central Business District, runners will pass famous landmarks like Lau Pa Sat – a popular heritage food center that features a plethora of skyscrapers – a testament to Singapore’s economic miracle.

Amidst the shiny facades of the Marina Bay, runners will breeze through the flora and fauna of the iconic Gardens by the Bay and its Supertree Grove, which will ignite the night sky in a spectrum of colour.

Organizers have also added a strong touch of local flair to the 26 entertainment points along the route to keep runners entertained with an eclectic mix of performers from lion dancers, traditional Malay musicians, buskers, disc jockeys, and live local acts.

Both 10km and 5km runners will get the same waved start experience as earlier participants at the Formula 1 Pit Building.

Upon passing Kallang Basin, 10km runners will proceed onwards to the Singapore Sports Hub – home to the world’s largest retractable roof – while 5km participants will continue their run along the Marina Bay before passing the Esplanade as they head on to the finish straight. – Rappler.com