Golf star Olesen charged with sexual assault
LONDON, United Kingdom – Danish golf star Thorbjorn Olesen has been suspended from the European Tour after being charged with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault.
The 29-year-old – a member of the victorious 2019 European Ryder Cup team and a five-time champion on the European Tour – is to appear in court in London on August 21.
"Thorbjorn Olesen has been suspended from the European Tour pending the outcome of legal proceedings," a European Tour spokesperson said.
"As this remains an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to make any further comment at this time."
The alleged incidents took place last week when Olesen was returning on a British Airways flight from Memphis after competing in the St Jude Invitational.
Police arrested him when the plane landed at Heathrow and subsequently released him under investigation.
"A man has been charged in connection with an incident on an inbound flight to Heathrow Airport on Monday, July 29," said a Metropolitan Police spokesperson.
"Jacob Thorbjorn Olesen, 29, of Redcliffe Road, Kensington and Chelsea, was charged by postal requisition on Thursday, August 1 with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault.
"He is due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 21."
On Monday Olesen's lawyer, Paul Morris, released a statement which read: "Thorbjorn has cooperated fully with the police during their investigation, but while the legal proceedings are still ongoing he unfortunately cannot comment on this matter at this time." – Rappler.com
