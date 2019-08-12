In the first episode of Rappler Hustle's Inside the Industry podcast, Philippine rugby's Jake Letts talks about what it's like to be a sports manager

Published 5:00 PM, August 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Have you guys ever wondered what it’s like to be a sports manager?

Imagine getting the best seats in the house, interacting with your favorite athletes, and traveling around the world. Is this your dream job?

If you think it's a career you can jump right into, check out the first episode of Hustle's Inside the Industry podcast!

In the first episode, multimedia sports reporter Beatrice Go sits down with Philippine Rugby Football Union's Jake Letts, who talks about his day-to-day activities as the team's general manager. (High on rugby: Letts dreams of homegrown national team)

Letts answers some of our career questions, shares the fun side of his job, and dishes all the good (and not so good) stuff in this action-packed career.

Hustle's Inside the Industry podcast series explores unique career opportunities available in the Philippines.