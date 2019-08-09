'I've been actually looking forward to playing her for a while,' Serena Williams on facing Naomi Osaka for the first time since their controversial US Open title match

Published 1:12 PM, August 09, 2019

TAKE TWO. Naomi Osaka (left) says she's excited to face her idol Serena Williams again despite their dispute-marred meeting last year. Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images for USTA/AFP

TORONTO, Canada – Serena Williams and Japan's Naomi Osaka booked a rematch of last year's US Open final in the WTA Toronto quarterfinals after straight-set triumphs Thursday, August 8 (Friday, August 9, Philippine time).

Reigning US and Australian Open champion Osaka broke at love in the final game to defeat Polish teen Iga Swiatek 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 after 1 hour and 51 minutes.

World No. 10 Williams was broken twice and dropped the first 3 games in 10 minutes then battled back to defeat Russia's 48th-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 6-4 in 91 minutes.

That set the stage for Williams, a 37-year-old American who will try for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the upcoming US Open, to face Osaka on Friday.

"I've been actually looking forward to playing her for a while," Williams said. "She has had a great year early in the season and she's still doing pretty good."

It will be their first match since the controversial finish to their Grand Slam showdown last year in New York.

The 21-year-old Japanese star defeated her childhood idol 6-2, 6-4 in last year's US Open final, a match marred by an on-court dispute between Williams and the umpire that led to a game penalty against Williams.

Osaka was booed by some fans during the awards ceremony and later dubbed what should have been her moment of glory "a little bittersweet."

"I guess I'll treat it like a regular quarterfinal, but I haven't been in a quarterfinal in a while," Osaka said after winning Thursday.

"I'm just really excited. I grew up watching her, so whenever I get the opportunity to play her, it's something I feel is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"And it feels more like I'm showcasing my skills to her, like, 'Look what I can do?' You know what I mean?

"So I go into the matches with that mentality. And just super grateful to get the chance to play her."

Alexandrova broke Williams – the 2001, 2011 and 2013 Canadian champion – in the 1st and 3rd games for a 3-0 edge only to have Williams roll through the next 4 games.

They held from there until the final game of the first set, when the Russian's eighth double fault handed Williams the set after 46 minutes.

"(Alexandrova) hit really, really hard and she was hitting a lot of winners, so I was just happy I was able to just fight through that," Williams said.

Alexandrova broke Williams again to open the second set, but the US star pulled level in the 6th game and broke again in the 12th to advance after 91 minutes.

"I'm feeling good," Williams said. "Just hopefully just being able to stay in the rhythm and playing this week and next week would be good."

Williams said she is struggling with the transition from clay to grass to hardcourts more than usual this year.

"It takes a while to get back into the rhythm," she said. "Usually I don't feel that huge a difference, but for whatever reason I do this year."

Pliskova chases No. 1

Czech 3rd seed Karolina Pliskova kept the pressure on Osaka in the battle to take the world No. 1 ranking by also reaching the quarterfinals.

Pliskova eliminated Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-5 to set up a last 8 clash with rising Canadian star Bianca Andreescu, who outlasted 5th-seeded Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens 6-1, 6-7 (7/9), 6-4.

Pliskova, 27, must reach the final to have any chance of taking the top spot next week for the first time since 2017. Otherwise, Osaka will claim the No. 1 berth.

French Open champion Ashleigh Barty's stint as the world's top-ranked player was assured of ending after she was knocked out on Tuesday.

Defending champion and 4th seed Simona Halep of Romania, coming off a Wimbledon title last month, beat Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-2, 6-1 to book a quarterfinal against Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova, who ousted Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-2. – Rappler.com