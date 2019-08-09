Al-Basher Buto cops the under-10 crown as 5 other young Filipinos rule in the 2019 Eastern Asia Youth Chess Championship

Published 8:18 PM, August 09, 2019

BACK ON TOP. After a dry spell, chess whiz Al-Basher Buto regains his winning form. Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines won 6 gold medals in the 4th Eastern Asia Youth Chess Championship Friday, August 9 in Bangkok, with 3 coming on the last day led by a late charge from Al-Basher Buto in the Under-10.

Buto – a Grade 4 student of Faith Christian School in Cainta, Rizal – won his last two games, both from mating attacks, for 8 points, the same as Indonesia's Arjuna Satria Pamungkas as the young Filipino nailed his first international title in two years by tiebreak.

"I am so happy. All our sacrifices are starting to bear fruit," said Bong Buto of his son, who once reigned supreme among 8 year olds in two ASEAN age group championships before a dry spell hit him in 2018.

Gladimir Chester Romero also won the U12 with 7.5 points over Ashton Chia Yu Zhe of Singapore and Sai Han Thiha of Myanmar. Romero defeated Linardhi Handaru Juan Izz of Indonesia in the final round for a half-point lead over Chia and Sai.

Daniel Quizon lived up to his heavy favorite tag as he clinched the U16 in the 8th and penultimate round Thursday. Michael Concio took 2nd, followed by Alekhine Nouri, Jerome Aragones, and Clyde Harris Saraos as the Filipinos capped a mighty show in this division.

Ruelle Canino had a comfortable lead going into the final round of the U12 which she won with 8 points, 1.5 ahead of Armenia Purwanto of Indonesia and Kaye Regidor. Canino's mother said tournament organizers informed her Ruelle got the FIDE Master title.

Though Franiel Angela Magpily drew her last round game against Ke Yanqing of China, and tied for the U-10 title with Urangoo Gurvanbataar of Mongolia with seven points, tournament rules say Magpily would win a gold medal like her foe.

Ruth Joy Vinuya took the gold medal in the U-16 &U-18 category for being the top player below 16 years, said coach Jayson Gonzales in a Viber message. Overall, Vinuya finished third.

Mark Jay Bacojo, who won standard, rapid and blitz categories in the ASEAN age group a few months ago, settled for a tie from 2nd to 4th with Angele Tenshi Biete and Ng Sheng Feng of Singapore. – Rappler.com