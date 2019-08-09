Police find a woman with 'multiple gunshot wounds' at the equestrian training facility of Olympian Michael Barisone

Published 10:07 PM, August 09, 2019

FALL FROM GRACE. Michael Barisone also gets charged for unlawfully possessing a weapon. Photo from Barisone Dressage Facebook account

NEW YORK, USA – A US Olympian has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a woman was shot at his equestrian training facility in New Jersey, police have said.

Michael Barisone, 54, competed in the team dressage at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

Police were called to his farm, where he trains aspiring riders, on Wednesday, August 7, after receiving an emergency call saying there had been a shooting.

They found a woman with "multiple gunshot wounds" and a man who had also sustained injuries, local prosecutors said in a statement Thursday.

Barisone was also charged with two counts of possessing a weapon for an unlawful purpose, the Morris County prosecutors added.

The victims have not been identified.

According to his website, Barisone's students have included Allison Brock, who won a bronze medal in the team dressage at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. – Rappler.com