US Olympian charged with attempted murder
NEW YORK, USA – A US Olympian has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a woman was shot at his equestrian training facility in New Jersey, police have said.
Michael Barisone, 54, competed in the team dressage at the 2008 Games in Beijing.
Police were called to his farm, where he trains aspiring riders, on Wednesday, August 7, after receiving an emergency call saying there had been a shooting.
They found a woman with "multiple gunshot wounds" and a man who had also sustained injuries, local prosecutors said in a statement Thursday.
Barisone was also charged with two counts of possessing a weapon for an unlawful purpose, the Morris County prosecutors added.
The victims have not been identified.
According to his website, Barisone's students have included Allison Brock, who won a bronze medal in the team dressage at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.