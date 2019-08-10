WWE Live Manila 2019: Kofi Kingston, Daniel Bryan face off for WWE title
MANILA, Philippines – Get ready for a major smackdown in the return show of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in Manila after 3 years.
A WWE championship match will be the main event in the WWE Live Manila show at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, September 20, with Kofi Kingston defending the belt against Daniel Bryan, live events promoter Wilbros Live announced on Saturday, August 10.
The two wrestlers will rekindle their storied rivalry in Manila, months after Kingston captured the WWE title from Bryan at WrestleMania 35.
There are two more title matches on the WWE Live Manila card: Bayley vs Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown women's championship, and Big E and Xavier Woods of The New Day vs Elias and Sami Zayn for the SmackDown tag team championship.
Kingston, Bayley, and The New Day are the champions as of this posting.
The WWE Live Manila show will also feature a Street Fight match between bitter rivals Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.
Other matches announced are:
- R-Truth vs Andrade
- Carmella vs Mandy Rose (w/ Sonya Deville)
- Chad Gable vs EC3
Also set to appear so far are Kevin Owens, Ali, and Shinsuke Nakamura.
In its announcement, WWE noted that the talent lineup may be subject to change. – Rappler.com
