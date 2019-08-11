Teen tennis ace Alex Eala leads the Philippines to its best finish in the world juniors tournament

Published 1:26 PM, August 11, 2019

HISTORIC. Young Filipina tennis standouts (from left) Alex Eala, Jenaila Prulla, Alexa Joy Milliam, and coach Czarina Arevalo score a breakthrough run in the world stage. Photo courtesy of Michael Francis Eala

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine girls tennis team of Alexandra Eala, Alexa Joy Milliam, and Jenaila Prulla towed the country to a record 5th place in the 2019 World Juniors Tennis Championships in Czech Republic on Saturday, August 10.

Eala’s thrilling win in the singles match against Japan forced a doubles game decider that paved the way for the Philippines to secure its best result in the tournament joined by 97 nations.

After Japan took the first singles duel over Milliam, 2-6, 3-6, the Philippines bounced back in the second singles match with Eala dragging it to a third-set tie break in a race to 10 points.

Trailing 7-8, Eala went on a 4-1 run to win the match, 6-2, 3-6 11-9.

Eala and Milliam then teamed up in the doubles decider that was pushed again to a tie break, where the Philippines had to rally from a 7-8 deficit to take the match, 6-2, 3-6 11-9. – Rappler.com