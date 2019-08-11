PH lands record 5th place in World Juniors Tennis Championships
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine girls tennis team of Alexandra Eala, Alexa Joy Milliam, and Jenaila Prulla towed the country to a record 5th place in the 2019 World Juniors Tennis Championships in Czech Republic on Saturday, August 10.
Eala’s thrilling win in the singles match against Japan forced a doubles game decider that paved the way for the Philippines to secure its best result in the tournament joined by 97 nations.
After Japan took the first singles duel over Milliam, 2-6, 3-6, the Philippines bounced back in the second singles match with Eala dragging it to a third-set tie break in a race to 10 points.
Trailing 7-8, Eala went on a 4-1 run to win the match, 6-2, 3-6 11-9.
Eala and Milliam then teamed up in the doubles decider that was pushed again to a tie break, where the Philippines had to rally from a 7-8 deficit to take the match, 6-2, 3-6 11-9. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.