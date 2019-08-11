Huelgas shines as best Asian finisher in 2019 Ironman 70.3 Cebu
MANILA, Philippines – National triathlete Nikko Huelgas emerged as the best Asian finisher in the 2019 Ironman 70.3 Cebu on Sunday, August 11.
The two-time Southeast Asian (SEA) Games triathlon gold medalist conquered the 70.3-mile distance in 4 hours, 25 minutes and 54 seconds to finish 8th overall in the men's division.
Huelgas was trailing at 12th after the swim race, but proved steadier in the bike-run events until he breasted the tape.
The race was part of Huelgas' buildup for his bid for a third straight gold in the SEA Games triathlon competition on December 1 and 2 in Subic Bay.
Australian Tim Reed took the top honors after clocking 4:01:19 followed by Kiwi Mike Philips at 2nd (4:02:08) and Tim Van Berkel of Australia at 3rd place (4:03:11).
Last year's Ironman Cebu champion Mauricio Mendez – who was competing in his first Ironman since recovering from a stress fracture – dropped out of the tournament after failing to transition from the bike to the run stages.
In the women's division, Caroline Steffen of Switzerland won her fourth Ironman title in the Philippines, clocking 4:24:08.
Australia's Dimity Lee Duke bagged the silver with a 4:36:47 clocking while Courtney Gillfillian settled for bronze with a time of 4:39:18. – Rappler.com
