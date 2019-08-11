The Philippine Lady Volcanoes get promoted to the top-tier Asia Rugby Women's Series

Published 7:24 PM, August 11, 2019

CHAMPIONS. The Philippine Lady Volcanoes go undefeated in the 2019 Asia Rugby Women's 7s Trophy Series. Photo from Philippine Rugby

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Lady Volcanoes emerged as champions of the 2019 Asia Rugby Women's 7s Trophy Series with a statement 26-7 win over host Indonesia on Sunday, August 11 in Jakarta.

The Philippines went undefeated in the tournament to eclipse its silver-medal finish last year and gain a promotion to the top-tier Asia Rugby Women's Series.

Veteran Aiumi Ono led the offense with 11 points off one try and 3 conversions, while Happy Denuyo scored 2 tries and Helena Indigne chipped in 1 try.

Earlier, the Philippines was challenged by India with a close 19-12 result after dominating Qatar, 27-0, and Laos, 24-0, on the first day.

Philippine Rugby Football Union general manager Jake Letts said that this competition is part of the Philippine Volcanoes' 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games buildup.

The Philippines will host the 2019 SEA Games rugby 7s tournament on December 7 and 8 at the Clark Parade Grounds. – Rappler.com