Rafael Nadal will head into the US Open with just one hard court warm-up

Published 6:23 PM, August 12, 2019

REST FIRST. Rafael Nadal decides against playing any more before the US Open. Photo from Twitter/@ATP_Tour

CINCINNATI, USA – Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters for the second year in a row after polishing off his US Open preparation with a Montreal title on Sunday, August 11 (Monday, August 12, Philippine time).

The announcement came a few hours after Nadal won his fifth Canadian title with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Russian Daniil Medvedev.

The oft-injured Spaniard decided against playing any more before the August 26 start of the US Open in New York.

"I am very sorry to announce that I won't be playing in Cincinnati this year," Nadal posted on Facebook. "No other reason than personally taking care of my body and trying to keep as healthy as I feel now."

Nadal said he explained his position to Brazilian Cincinnati tournament director Andre Silva, whom he said understood.

"I'm sure the tournament will be a success and I wish him and his team all the best," Nadal said.

Nadal will go into the US Open with just one hard court warm-up, albeit his record-extending 35th Masters 1000 title.

His late withdrawal leaves the Cincinnati draw severely lopsided, with top seed Novak Djokovic and world No. 3 Roger Federer positioned in the top half.

Neither of the pair have played since their Wimbledon final a month ago won by Djokovic.

Federer is bidding for an eighth Cincinnati title while Djokovic is the defending champion. – Rappler.com