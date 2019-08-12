Naomi Osaka regains the top spot to end the seven-week reign of Ashleigh Barty as world No. 1

Published 7:55 PM, August 12, 2019

BACK ON TOP. Naomi Osaka holds a slim advantage over Ashleigh Barty in the world rankings. Photo from Twitter/@WTA

PARIS, France – US and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka returned to the world No. 1 spot in the WTA rankings on Monday, August 12.

The 21-year-old lost to Serena Williams in the quarterfinals of last week's Rogers Cup but benefitted from the second round defeat of former No. 2 Ashleigh Barty and the failure of Karolina Pliskova to reach the semis in Toronto.

Osaka first hit top spot in January, after winning back-to-back majors in New York and Melbourne, making history as the first Japanese player to achieve it.

After 7 weeks on top, Barty slips to 2nd with Pliskova in 3rd.

The only other movement in the top 10 sees Williams, finalist in Toronto, climbing two places to 8th with Sloane Stephens going in the other direction.

Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who won the Rogers Cup following Williams' withdrawal with back spasms in the opening set of the final, climbs 13 places to 14th.

WTA rankings as of August 12

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,417 pts (+1)

2. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,256 (-1)

3. Karolína Pliskova (CZE) 6,185

4. Simona Halep (ROU) 5,223

5. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5,120

6. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,780

7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,577

8. Serena Williams (USA) 3,995 (+2)

9. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,565

10. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3,189 (-2)

11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,167

12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3,008

13. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,875

14. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 2,837 (+13)

15. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2,695 (-1)

16. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2,652 (-1)

17. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2,647 (-1)

18. Madison Keys (USA) 2,557 (-1)

19. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2,537 (-1)

20. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,380 (-1)

...

40. Victoria Azarenka (-1)

65. Venus Williams (-9)

97. Maria Sharapova (-16)

– Rappler.com