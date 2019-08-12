Nadal stays at No. 2 as Djokovic rules world rankings
PARIS, France – Rafael Nadal's Rogers Cup marked a significant step for the Spaniard as he prepares for the US Open, but it was not enough to topple Novak Djokovic at the top of the ATP rankings released Monday, August 12.
Nadal – who will be vying for a fourth title at Flushing Meadows – was too strong for Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final, seeing off the Russian, 6-3 6-0, to claim his 35th Masters title.
Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem stayed 3rd and 4th respectively.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, who entered the top 5 for the first time last week, dropped two places and is leapfrogged by Kei Nishikori and Alexander Zverev.
Medvedev's reward for his appearance in Sunday's final was a one-place climb to 8th.
ATP rankings as of August 12
1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,325 pts
2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,945
3. Roger Federer (SUI) 7,460
4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,925
5. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,040 (+1)
6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,005 (+1)
7. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,455 (-2)
8. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 3,230 (+1)
9. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,890 (-1)
10. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,555 (+1)
11. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,395 (+2)
12. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 2,230
13. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,195 (+1)
14. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 2,140 (-4)
15. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,130 (+5)
16. John Isner (USA) 2,040 (-1)
17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 2,020
18. Marin Cilic (CRO) 1,940 (-2)
19. David Goffin (BEL) 1,815 (-1)
20. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1,810 (-1)
...
23. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1,670 (-1)
27. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1,475
– Rappler.com
