New Clark City Triathlon 2019 will be held a month before the 2019 Southeast Asian Games unfolds

Published 3:54 PM, August 13, 2019

ATHLETICS STADIUM. New Clark City is set to host the athletics events in the newly-constructed stadium. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines –The New Clark City sports complex is set to host a triathlon race on October 19 to 20.

At least 700 participants are expected to participate in New Clark City Triathlon 2019 to test the country’s new sports facility before the 2019 SEA Games from November 30 to December 11.

"New Clark City is a perfect venue for a triathlon since it’s the first [modern] facility intended for the SEA Games. Participants will have a chance to be one of the first to use the pools at the Aquatics Center and the track oval at the Athletics Stadium," said GoClark Sports and Events Director Jumbo Tayag.

"This is totally a fresh change from the usual venues in Subic and Clark."

Tayag also cited the new access road from the new city to the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) which will boost accessibility in the area and ease traffic especially during main events.

The race also serves as a send-off for the national triathletes who will compete in the regional biennial meet.

The first day will start with a 5-kilometer fun run and a triathlon for kids. The NCC Tri Kids race, for children aged 8 to 14 years old, will be divided into two distances – the 100-meter swim, 6-km bike, 1-km run; and the 300-m swim, 10-km bike, 2-km run.

The major race, which will happen on the second day, consists of 3 distance categories.

For the individual events, the NCC Tri Full features a 900-m swim, 40-km bike, and 8-km run race; while the NCC Tri Sprint includes 450-m swim, 20-km bike, and 4-km run.

There will also be an NCC Tri Full Relay event where a team will race a distance of 900-m swim, 40-km bike, and 8-km run.

Registration opened on Monday, August 12, and will end on October 8, 2019. – Rappler.com