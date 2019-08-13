Philippine football chief appointed chef de mission to Tokyo 2020 Olympics
MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Bambol Tolentino has appointed Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta as chef de mission to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Araneta's appointment was among those approved by the POC board, announced at the first general assembly of his term held at the Diamond Hotel in Manila on Tuesday, August 13.
Other appointments approved in the general assembly are the following:
- Edwin Gastanes (football): POC secretary-general
- Richard Gomez (fencing): Deputy secretary-general for NSA Affairs
- Ricky Vargas (boxing): Constitutional amendments committee
- Gen Lucas Managuelod (muay): Membership committee chairman
- Antipolo 1st District Chiqui Roa-Puno: POC spokesperson
- Ed Picson (boxing): POC communications director
- Atty. Alberto Agra (obstacle sports): General counsel
- Cynthia Carrion (gymnastics): Women in sports chairperson
Basketball’s Sonny Barrios will assume the position of second deputy secretary-general in charge of administrative matters.
Philippine Sea Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) executive director Tom Carrasco, also president of Triathlon, made a presentation to update the POC on the latest developments regarding preparations for the upcoming SEA Games in November. – Rappler.com
