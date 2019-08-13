Mariano Araneta is set to lead Team Philippines in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Published 5:45 PM, August 13, 2019

OLYMPICS-BOUND. Mariano 'Nonong' Araneta of the Philippine Football Federation is responsible for the national athletes bound for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. File photo by Bob Guerrero/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Bambol Tolentino has appointed Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta as chef de mission to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Araneta's appointment was among those approved by the POC board, announced at the first general assembly of his term held at the Diamond Hotel in Manila on Tuesday, August 13.

Other appointments approved in the general assembly are the following:

Edwin Gastanes (football): POC secretary-general

Richard Gomez (fencing): Deputy secretary-general for NSA Affairs

Ricky Vargas (boxing): Constitutional amendments committee

Gen Lucas Managuelod (muay): Membership committee chairman

Antipolo 1st District Chiqui Roa-Puno: POC spokesperson

Ed Picson (boxing): POC communications director

Atty. Alberto Agra (obstacle sports): General counsel

Cynthia Carrion (gymnastics): Women in sports chairperson

Basketball’s Sonny Barrios will assume the position of second deputy secretary-general in charge of administrative matters.

Philippine Sea Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) executive director Tom Carrasco, also president of Triathlon, made a presentation to update the POC on the latest developments regarding preparations for the upcoming SEA Games in November. – Rappler.com