Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios gets fined $113,000 and faces suspension after another on-court meltdown

Published 10:58 AM, August 16, 2019

EMBARRASSING. Australian media describes Nick Kyrgios’ latest meltdown as like 'a child having a tantrum.' Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images/AFP

CINCINNATI, USA – Controversial Australian star Nick Kyrgios was fined $113,000 after his explosive Cincinnati Masters meltdown which saw him smash two rackets, launch an abusive tirade at the chair umpire before appearing to spit at the official.

The ATP said Thursday, August 15, the massive sanction included individual fines for ball abuse, leaving the court without permission, an audible obscenity and unsportsmanlike conduct during his second-round loss to Russia's Karen Khachanov.

Kyrgios, 24, was warned that he could also face another suspension from the sport once a full investigation has taken place.

After the world No. 27 lost 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 to Khachanov on Wednesday night, he called umpire Fergus Murphy a "fuckin' tool," refused to shake his hand while spitting in the direction of the chair.

He had earlier been handed a time violation, docked a point and was warned again after leaving the court without permission at the end of the 2nd set after which he was seen to destroy two rackets in the corridor.

Kyrgios screamed at Murphy that he was the "worst umpire, hands down."

The various Kyrgios infractions included 4 fines of $20,000 each for unsportsmanlike conduct plus another $20,000 for verbal abuse.

"In addition to the on-site fines, the ATP is looking further into what happened during and immediately after the match to see if additional action is warranted," said an ATP statement.

"That could result in an additional fine and/or suspension."

Kyrgios also had a run-in with Murphy at Queen's Club in June after he accused a line judge of "match-rigging" and was given a code violation by the umpire.

At the Italian Open in Rome on the eve of Roland Garros, he was disqualified and fined for throwing a chair on to court.

He has also been at loggerheads with the world's top two players, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal this year.

He accused Djokovic of trying too hard to be liked and blasted the Serb's post-match "cup of love" celebrations as "cringeworthy."

In 2015, in one of his more notorious outbursts, he was fined for making a sexually disparaging remark in Canada about the girlfriend of three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka.

The following year, he was banned for 8 weeks after being accused of not trying at the Shanghai Masters.

'A jerk'

In Australia, local media branded Kyrgios' latest meltdown a "vile" new low and an embarrassment to Australian sport.

Veteran Channel Nine television sports presenter Tony Jones said he should be immediately banned from the upcoming US Open.

"Yet again Nick Kyrgios has proved himself to be an embarrassment to Australian sport. Quite possibly world sport," he said on the broadcaster's website.

"Surely tennis authorities need to show something that resembles a backbone and deal with him accordingly.

"It's time the ATP adopted a heavy-handed approach and ban Kyrgios from this month's US Open," added Jones, who hosts Nine's Australian Open coverage.

Former Australian Sports Anti-doping Agency boss Richard Ings, who used to be an ATP Tour umpire and administrator, called him "despicable."

"Nick Kyrgios' behavior in this match was, yet again, that of a jerk," he said on Twitter, adding that Murphy was well-respected on the tour.

"No umpire deserves to be treated as Nick Kyrgios treated Fergus. It was despicable behavior rightly fined by ATP."

The Australian newspaper was brutal in its assessment of Kyrgios' behavior, saying his "most vile outburst yet" was "akin to a child having a tantrum," while the tabloid Sydney Daily Telegraph said: "The Nick Kyrgios show has sunk to a new low."

While the fiery Australian won some support on Twitter, with one user noting that "until his performance no one even knew there was a tennis tournament in Cincinnati," the reaction was largely negative.

"Get him off the tennis circuit until he stops behaving like a toddler," said one tweet, while another noted that "in any other workplace, @NickKyrgios alleged verbal abuse of the ref, explosive aggression even to equipment would likely get someone sacked." – Rappler.com