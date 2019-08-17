In a video posted on Instagram, the volatile Nick Kyrgios points out that he's a victim of double standards in tennis

Published 11:23 AM, August 17, 2019

MERCURIAL. Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios dives into another controversy. File photo from ATP Tour

CINCINNATI, USA – Nick Kyrgios resurrected his feud with Rafael Nadal on Friday, August 16, in an effort to prove that he is the victim of double standards in tennis.

The volatile Australian was fined $113,000 after a Cincinnati Masters meltdown saw him launch a bitter tirade at a chair umpire and be accused of spitting at the same official on Wednesday.

Kyrgios called Fergus Murphy a "fucking tool" after the umpire handed him a code violation for destroying two rackets and a time violation for taking too long to serve.

On Friday, however, the 24-year-old Australian posted a split-screen video on his Instagram account which showed him taking 28.22 seconds to serve in his contentious second-round loss to Karen Khachanov while Nadal was timed at 41 seconds serving to Daniil Medvedev in the Montreal Masters final last weekend.

"So we had a look...," Kyrgios titled his video followed by "Advantage to both Kyrgios and Nadal" at the foot of the screen.

By 19:30 GMT Friday, Kyrgios' video had been viewed more than 160,000 times.

In his defeat on Wednesday, Kyrgios claimed that the 'shot clock' was being started too early.

"So you're telling me that Rafa plays that quick?" he asked Murphy. "Bro, if Rafa plays that quick, I'm retiring from tennis."

Kyrgios and Nadal met in a bad-tempered second round at Wimbledon in July with the Australian picking up a code violation for unsportsmanlike behavior and describing the umpire as a "disgrace" and "pathetic" for failing to warn the Spaniard over what he claimed was his pedestrian pace of play. – Rappler.com