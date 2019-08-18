Despite juggling their studies and sport, the Changs dominate the men and women’s divisions of the swim-bike-run event

Published 9:23 PM, August 18, 2019

FAMILY AFFAIR. Chang Ting Ting and Chang Chia Hao celebrate their title run with the podium finishers. Photo by Rhaydz Barcia/Rappler

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Taiwanese siblings completed a sweep of the Mayon Triathlon Asian Cup 2019 here on Sunday, August 18.

Chang Chia Hao, 19, ruled the male open category with a time of 2 hours, 4 minute and 23 seconds, while his older sister Chang Ting Ting, 20, clocked at 2:17:30 to top the distaff side of the grueling 1.5K swim-40K bike-10K run event.

“The course of the race is very hard because of the challenging terrain and the humidity,” Ting told Rappler.

Hao dominated the field as his closest pursuer, Edward Macalalad of MBT Tri Co team, checked in over 5 minutes later at 2:09:27 while Australian Mitchell Paul Robbins ranked 3rd with a 2:39:52 clocking.

Ting, a third-year college student preparing for a world triathlon competition in Europe this month, also pulled off a runaway victory over top Philippine bet Claire Adorna (2:24:06) and Rue Pañibon (2:39:52).

Chang Shen Kai, the Chang siblings’ father and trainer, said his children have been juggling their sport and studies.

Mt Mayon served as the picturesque backdrop throughout the course of the competition. The rough terrain under the shadow of the world’s perfect cone volcano tested the racers' strength and endurance on bike and on foot.

“Next year, we are already looking forward to our 7th edition as part of our sports tourism in Legazpi,” said Mayor Noel Rosal.

The race, which was part of the annual Ibalong Festival, drew over 500 local and foreign triathletes from USA, Australia, Singapore, and Taiwan. – Rappler.com