Pete Alonso of the New York Mets fires his 40th home run of the season, breaking the record set by Cody Bellinger for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017

Published 1:55 PM, August 19, 2019

CHASING HISTORY. Pete Alonso needs just two more homers to break the New York Mets' single-season record. Photo from Twitter/@Mets

LOS ANGELES, USA – New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso belted his 40th home run of the season to set a National League record, breaking the mark set by Cody Bellinger for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017.

Alonso smacked a solo homer in the ninth inning of the Mets' 11-5 Major League Baseball win over the Royals in Kansas City on Sunday, August 18 (Monday, August 19, Philippine time).

The shot, off Royals right hander Jacob Barnes – traveled an estimated 418 feet to left field – helping the Mets win the series after losing the opening game on Friday.

Bellinger, who won NL Rookie of the Year honors when he hit 39 homers in 2017, tweeted his congratulations to Alonso.

"Congrats @Pete_Alonso20 on breaking the NL rookie HR record," Bellinger wrote. "You a beast."

Alonso needs just two more homers to set the Mets' single-season record and 13 more over the final 6 weeks of the campaign to break Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge's major league rookie record.

"The season has been unbelievable, a dream come true," Alonso said. "I want to keep building off it and help the team win."

At 64-60, the Mets are 1.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the final NL wildcard playoff berth. – Rappler.com