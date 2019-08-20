Naomi Osaka continues to lead the WTA rankings despite exiting Cincinnati Masters with an injury

Published 12:44 PM, August 20, 2019

NO.1. Naomi Osaka continues to rank No.1 in the WTA standings. Photo from Twitter/@WTA

PARIS, France – Naomi Osaka holds on to the top of the WTA rankings on Monday, August 19, despite injury and elimination from the Cincinnati Masters.

The Japanese lost to 20th placed Sofia Kenin in the quarterfinals on Sunday, August 18, due to a knee injury. Her participation at the US Open is still uncertain.

Madison Keys jumped 8 spots and is ranked 10th after she won Cincinnati on Sunday.

Also on the rise in an otherwise unchanged top 10 is Elina Svitolina who moved up two spots to fifth, a career high for Ukrainian.

Sloane Stephens was robbed of her 10th spot in the rankings and sits at 11th after her defeat to Svetlana Kuznetsova in Cincinatti's third round.

Meanwhile, Kiki Bertens took two steps back to 7th place and Johanna Konta was demoted to 16th. – Rappler.com