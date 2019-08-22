Djokovic, Osaka named U.S. Open top seeds
NEW YORK, USA – The world No. 1 duo and defending champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka were named as top seeds for the US Open on Wednesday, August 21.
Djokovic, who will be chasing a 17th Grand Slam singles title in New York next week, heads the men's field with Spain's Rafael Nadal seeded 2nd.
Former world No. 1 Roger Federer, seeking a 21st Grand Slam crown, is seeded 3rd for the tournament.
The draw for the men's and women's singles takes place on Thursday.
In the women's draw, Osaka is ranked No. 1 while 2018 runner-up Serena Williams is seeded 8th.
Japanese ace Osaka won her first Grand Slam title in a controversial final victory over Williams last year and then followed it up with her second Slam at the Australian Open in January.
The two other reigning Grand Slam champions are seeded in the top 4, with Australia's French Open champion Ashleigh Barty seeded 2nd and Romania's Wimbledon champion Simona Halep seeded 4th.
Former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic is seeded 3rd in the women's draw. – Rappler.com
