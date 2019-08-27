Former world No. 1 Andy Murray sweeps past French 17-year-old Imran Sibille

Published 11:59 AM, August 27, 2019

COMEBACK. Andy Murray continues his climb back to the top with his first singles match win in the 2019 ATP Challenger Tour. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP

NEW YORK, USA – Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray cruised to an important win on Monday, August 26 not at the US Open but at a second-tier Challenger Event against a teenager with just $150 in career earnings.

Double Olympic champion Murray ($61 million in earnings), shunned the New York spotlights as he chased his first singles win since hip surgery in January.

And the move paid off as he swept past French 17-year-old Imran Sibille 6-0, 6-1 who only squeezed into the draw as an alternate on his professional debut.

After undergoing hip surgery in January following his first-round exit from the Australian Open, former world No.1 Murray began easing his way back by playing doubles, starting with a title at Queen's in June.

The 32-year-old returned to singles this month and was beaten in straight sets by Richard Gasquet in Cincinnati.

He then lost to American Tennys Sandgren in the first round of the Winston-Salem Open.

Monday's morale-boosting victory in Mallorca came at the tennis academy run by Rafael Nadal.

Playing on the Challenger Tour for the first time in 14 years he required only 43 minutes to despatch Sibille, winning 5 of his 7 break points.

Murray, whose ATP ranking has slipped to 328, next faces world No. 115 Norbert Gombos of Slovakia in the second round on Tuesday, August 27. – Rappler.com