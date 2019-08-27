Gilas girl Fajardo relishes victory over China in FIBA 3x3 U18 Asia
MANILA, Philippines – For 16-year-old Gilas girl Ella Fajardo, the team's bronze medal-finish in the 2019 FIBA 3x3 Under-18 Asia Cup felt like a fairytale ending after being at the mercy of 2018 champion China in the past games.
Together with teammates Kristine Cayabyab, Angel Surada, and Camille Clarin, the Gilas Girls shocked the competition by taking down the Asian powerhouse, 14-11, in the battle for third place last Saturday, August 24.
"Thankfully they always say: 'Third time's a charm.' We won against China and got the bronze medal," Fajardo said on Tuesday, August 27, during the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association forum at the Amelie Hotel.
The New Jersey-based baller recalled that she first faced China with the Philippine team during the FIBA 3x3 Under-18 Women's World Cup in Mongolia, where the squad fell, 21-12.
The Gilas Girls met the defending champion once again in the opening game of the regional tournament, but lost 16-14.
"It was definitely pressuring. Having to play the third time, what were the odds to win against them?" recalled Fajardo when she realized Philippines had to lock horns with China for the bronze medal.
"But we just played Philippine basketball, showed the world that we deserve to be on that stage and that we can pull off with a win [against China]."
Australia took home the championship while Japan settled for silver in the tournament.
Fajardo, a product of the Milo BEST Center grassroots program, is a standout of the New Jersey Sparks Elite Youth Basketball League and is currently playing for Gill St. Bernard's School.
Although she will not be able to commit to the 2019 Southeast Asian Games 3x3 squad because it's in conflict with her high school's basketball season, Fajardo is looking forward to the next time she will get to don the country's colors. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.