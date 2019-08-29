NEW YORK, USA – Defending US Open champion Novak Djokovic shrugged off a nagging shoulder concern Wednesday, August 28 (Thursday, August 29, Philippine time) to overcome a spirited Juan Ignacio Londero in straight sets in the second round of the US Open.

The world No. 1 received medical treatment to his left shoulder throughout the match on his way to a 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 win.

"It was definitely affecting my serve and backhand. I don't want to talk about it too much," Djokovic said.

"I was definitely tested and this is something I've been carrying for quite a while now.

"It wasn't easy obviously playing with pain but you have to hope you'll get some opportunities and find a way to fight.

"It's not the first time I'm facing this kind of adversity or challenge. It is what it is and I'm just grateful to be on the court."

Top seed Djokovic will play the winner between 27th seed Dusan Lajovic and American Denis Kudla in the third round.

The Serbian star broke on an errant Londero forehand to close the 1st set, then was broken twice in falling behind 3-0 in the 2nd set only to win the next 5 games.

"Somehow I managed to find my way back," Djokovic said.

Londero broke him, held at love and forced a tiebreaker, but Djokovic won 5 of the last 6 points thanks to Londero errors and then dominated the final set.

"I want to congratulate Londero for showing a fighting spirit," Djokovic said. "It was a real fight."

French Open champ Barty advances

Reigning French Open champion Ashleigh Barty progressed to round 3 of the US Open with a 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) victory over 73rd-ranked American Lauren Davis.

Australian 2nd seed Barty clinched a WTA Tour-leading 44th win of the season to book a date with either Greek 30th seed Maria Sakkari or China's Peng Shuai, whose match was one of 22 singles ties postponed by rain.

"I knew I was doing the right things," Barty said. "It was just about execution. I'm glad I came through in the tiebreaker." – Rappler.com