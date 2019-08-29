NEW YORK, USA – Serena Williams withstood a brave display from 17-year-old American wildcard Caty McNally at the US Open on Wednesday, August 28 (Thursday, August 29, Philippine time) to keep her bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title intact.

The US 8th seed Williams, seeking to match Margaret Court's all-time record, got a scare before ousting McNally 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

McNally, who hadn't been born when Williams won her first Slam at the 1999 US Open, threatened a struggling Williams from the start before the six-time US Open champion won 9 of the last 11 games to escape under the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I survived tonight. I'm not too pleased with the way I played at all," the 37-year-old Williams said.

"'Serena, you made way too many errors today. What were you thinking?' But I'm alive. I'm happy. I'll do better next time. I promise."

Drama going



17-year-old @CatyMcNally plays inspired tennis to claim the first set off Serena Williams 7-5.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/47Mtppi8pF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2019

One point from surrendering a break into a tiebreaker, McNally won 6 of the final 7 points, the last on a service winner, to capture the first set. Both players made 15 unforced errors.

"I couldn't play too much worse at that point," Williams said. "I was making so many errors off my forehand. I knew I could play better."

Williams broke on a forehand winner in the 6th game of the 2nd set and, after being denied on 4 set points on McNally's serve, hit a backhand volley winner to force a 3rd set.

Williams opened the 3rd set with a break on the way to a 4-0 edge and cruised home from there.

"She really came out and played really well," Williams said. "She showed no fear." – Rappler.com