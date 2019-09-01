Alex Eala advances to U.S. Open juniors main draw
GRAND SLAM DEBUT. Alex Eala becomes the first Filipino to enter a Grand Slam tournament since 1991. Rappler File photo
MANILA, Philippines – Philippine tennis star Alex Eala nailed her first ever US Open juniors berth at Cary Leeds Stadium Court 1 in New York City on Saturday, August 31 (Sunday, September 1, Philippine time).
The 14-year-old bested American Kimmi Hance in the first round before upsetting junior world No. 57 and qualifying top seed Romana Cisovska of Slovakia, 6-3, 6-0, to advance to the tournament's main draw
Eala will debut in Grand Slam action against Australia's Annerly Poulos on Sunday, September 1 (Monday, September 2, Philippine time).
The feat made the Rafael Nadal Academy scholar the first Filipino to qualify for a Grand Slam tournament since Jeson Patrombon in 1991.
In 2018, Eala made headlines when she earned a wildcard in the Roland Garros Junior French Championships qualifiers. However, she lost to American Peyton Stearns in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.
The teen sensation recently powered the Philippine girls team to a record 5th place in the World Juniors Tennis Championships. – Rappler.com
