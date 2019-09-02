Mike Bryan fined $10,000 for gun gesture at U.S. Open
SORRY. Mike Bryan (right), who plays doubles with his twin brother Bob, apologizes for his 'insensitive' action. Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images/AFP
NEW YORK, USA – American doubles player Mike Bryan was fined $10,000 by the US Open on Sunday, September 1 (Monday, September 2, Philippine time) for using his racket to make a shooting gesture at a line judge.
Bryan, playing alongside twin brother Bob, held his racket upside down and pointed it towards the official after successfully challenging an incorrect call.
Chair umpire Mariana Alves issued a code violation against Mike Bryan for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The Bryan brothers, winners of 16 Grand Slam doubles titles as a team, went on to win the second-round match 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 against Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain and Argentina's Federico Delbonis.
It is the highest fine received by a male player so far at this year's tournament.
"I apologize for any offense I may have caused. We won the point and the gesture was meant to be playful," Bryan said in a statement cited by the New York Times.
"But given the recent news and political climate I understand how my gesture could be viewed as insensitive. I promise that I will never do anything like this again."
Seven people were killed in Texas on Saturday in the latest of several mass shootings to occur in the United States this year. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.