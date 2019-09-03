Alex Eala cruises to 2nd round in U.S. Open juniors debut
RISING STAR. Alex Eala impresses in her Grand Slam debut with a one-sided win. Photo courtesy of Mike Eala
MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala got off to a dominating start in her Grand Slam debut as the 14-year-old advanced to the 2019 US Open juniors tournament 2nd round in New York on Monday, September 2 (Tuesday, September 3, Philippine time).
The Filipina teen sensation quickly dispatched Australian Annerly Poulos, 6-1, 6-2, in 57 minutes to keep her Grand Slam bid alive.
Eala never looked back as she won 4 of 7 break points while Poulos collapsed with errors throughout the match and failed to break Eala's serve.
Last Sunday, September 1, Eala – a Rafael Nadal Academy scholar – became the first Filipino to qualify for a Grand Slam tournament since Jeson Patrombon in 1991. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.