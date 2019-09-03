RISING STAR. Alex Eala impresses in her Grand Slam debut with a one-sided win. Photo courtesy of Mike Eala

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala got off to a dominating start in her Grand Slam debut as the 14-year-old advanced to the 2019 US Open juniors tournament 2nd round in New York on Monday, September 2 (Tuesday, September 3, Philippine time).

The Filipina teen sensation quickly dispatched Australian Annerly Poulos, 6-1, 6-2, in 57 minutes to keep her Grand Slam bid alive.

Eala never looked back as she won 4 of 7 break points while Poulos collapsed with errors throughout the match and failed to break Eala's serve.

Last Sunday, September 1, Eala – a Rafael Nadal Academy scholar – became the first Filipino to qualify for a Grand Slam tournament since Jeson Patrombon in 1991. – Rappler.com