COMBAT SPECIALISTS. Baguio City takes home 61 gold medals, mostly from martial arts events. Photo release

MANILA, Philippines – Baguio City clinched a third straight Batang Pinoy National Championship title following multiple gold-medal performances in martial arts events.

Baguio topped the standings with 61 gold medals – anchored on its wushu team's 14-gold haul – to go with 45 silver and 70 bronze medals in the multisport event hosted by Puerto Princesa.



The overall champion bagged 10 golds each from muay and judo, 8 apiece from taekwondo and archery, 5 in wrestling, 3 from pencak silat and one each in arnis, athletics, and boxing.

The City of Pines' sixth Batang Pinoy Nationals title since 2011 earned them P3 million worth of incentives.

"It takes dedication and practice and good goal-setting techniques. Losing well is also a good way of developing sportsmanship," said Baguio team head coach Andy Villamor.

Cebu ranked 2nd with a 36-34-35 medal haul followed by Davao at 3rd place, thanks to gymnast Daryl Serato's trio of golds that pushed its tally to 31-30-41.

Laguna Province, Quezon City, Pangasinan, Pasig, Manila, Zamboanga, and Muntinlupa complete the top 10.

The Batang Pinoy is the national sports development program mandated by Executive Order No. 44 as a platform for friendly competitions for in-school and out-of-school Filipino youth ages 15 and below.

A total of 6,223 young athletes coming from 252 local government units tested their mettle in 31 sporting events to help their cities garner financial assistance from the Philippine Sports Commission for their respective sports development programs. – Rappler.com