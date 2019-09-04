Ruthless Serena earns 100th U.S. Open win to reach semis
HISTORIC. Serena Williams marks another career milestone in the US Open. Photo by Dominick Reuter/AFP
NEW YORK, USA – Serena Williams earned her 100th win at the US Open with a brutal 6-1, 6-0 demolition of Chinese 18th seed Wang Qiang in just 44 minutes on Tuesday, September 3 (Wednesday, September 4, Philippine time) to set up a semifinal clash with Elina Svitolina.
Six-time US Open champion Williams smacked 25 winners against Wang, who failed to hit a single one, in a complete mismatch that was the quickest at this year's tournament.
"Wow, wow," said Williams, who brought up a century of US Open wins to move to within one of the all-time record held by Chris Evert.
"It's really unbelievable, literally. From when I first started here, I think I was 16, I didn't think I would ever get to 100. I didn't think I would still be out here."
The 27-year-old Wang had not lost a set en route to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal, a run that included a defeat of reigning French Open champion Ashleigh Barty in the last 16.
However, she was powerless to stop the Williams onslaught at Arthur Ashe Stadium, winning just 4 points in the 2nd set and 15 in total.
"When I play someone who is playing really well, I know I have to either step it up or go home and I wasn't ready to go home. I had to come out here and play really well," Williams said.
"Physically I'm feeling great. More than anything I'm just having fun every time I come out here."
Wang had hoped to become just the fourth Chinese player to reach the Final Four of a Slam.
"It's not easy to play against her," Wang said. "The power, like, I cannot handle it. Just too much for me."
Williams is now two wins shy of capturing her 24th career Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court's all-time record. – Rappler.com
